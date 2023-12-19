Toronto Pearson airport has some advice ahead of busy holiday weekend

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 19, 2023 12:07 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 12:14 pm.

With the holiday weekend rapidly approaching, Toronto Pearson International Airport is sharing some valuable, time-saving guidance for would-be travellers.

Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), said Canada’s largest airport has taken significant steps to enhance its winter operational capabilities as it readies to welcome a record number of passengers.

“The holidays are an exciting time, and Toronto Pearson is proud to play a big part in connecting people with loved ones around the world,” said Flint.

The airport expects a 10 per cent increase in passenger traffic this holiday season and will try to better meet that demand by increasing staffing, expanding deicing capacity, and adding new advanced snowplows.

Digital tools to help Pearson airport travellers, courtesy of the GTAA

  • YYZ Express: An online reservation program that allows travellers to book a spot in the security line ahead of their flight, up to 72 hours in advance.
  • Mobile Passport Control: An app introduced by United States Customs and Border Protection that allows travellers to digitally submit their information for a smoother departure experience if they’re travelling to the US.
  • live wait times dashboard provides travellers with real-time information ahead of arriving at the airport.
  • peak travel times dashboard shows if you will be passing through the airport during a busy period.
  • Advance Declaration continues to be offered by the Canada Border Services Agency, which lets travellers submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of flying into Canada, giving them a faster border experience and saving them time at Pearson. Passengers who complete Advance Declaration will have access to an Express Lane in the customs area.
  • Follow Toronto Pearson on X for the latest updates.

The GTAA said the airport would also implement new, cutting-edge predictive technologies for weather and delay forecasting.

“Some of those measures include increasing staffing levels, adding additional snow removal equipment, placing more volunteers throughout the airport to assist passengers, and adding greater system resiliency to our baggage system,” a GTAA spokesperson wrote in a news release.

Related:

“The airport will be busy, so travellers are urged to plan ahead, to check weather forecasts ahead of any flight, and to be prepared in case plans are affected.”

Toronto Pearson is hoping a sound response to the expected chaos this weekend will help its reputation. In September, Pearson was ranked the second-worst in North America for overall traveller satisfaction in the “mega airport” category in a survey.

Officials said while they were disappointed with the results, the GTAA has been “working non-stop with airlines, agencies and other partners to improve and streamline the passenger experience since last year’s restart.”

