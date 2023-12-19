Toronto’s New Year’s Eve celebrations return to the waterfront for 3rd straight year

Fireworks are seen on New Year's Eve. (UNSPLASH/designecologist)

By News Staff

Posted December 19, 2023 4:13 pm.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 4:18 pm.

Toronto’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will return to the waterfront for what the city promises will be “the biggest fireworks display in Canada.”

In a release Tuesday, the city said the free 10-minute fireworks show will be synchronized to music and be visible anywhere with a view of the city’s inner harbour.

If you can’t attend, the event will be live-streamed on the City’s CultureTO YouTube channel.

Designated viewing areas for the fireworks include:

• Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Dr.
• Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay W.
• Harbour Square Park, 25 Queens Quay W.
• Sugar Beach Park, 11 Dockside Dr.
• Little Norway Park, 659 Queens Quay W.
• HTO Park, 339 Queens Quay W.
• Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W.

DJ sets by DJ Sofia Fly and DJ Cozmic Cat will begin at 11:30 p.m., leading up to the fireworks display.

There will also be pop-up live performances starting at 10 p.m. at the following locations:

• Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Dr.
• Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay W.
• Exhibition Common at Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W.

“I am excited to celebrate New Year’s Eve for the first time as Mayor of Toronto and reflect on what has been an eventful year for me and Torontonians from all walks of life,” said Mayor Olivia Chow.

“I encourage residents and visitors to enjoy the fireworks display from the comfort of their home via the live stream or in-person along our city’s beautiful waterfront. Let us count down to an incredible New Year filled with amazing possibilities for our great city.”

The following road closures will be effect through the New Year’s weekend:

• Eastbound traffic on Queens Quay West from 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 to 1 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024
• Bay Street from Lakeshore Boulevard West to Queens Quay West from 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 to 1 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

