TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

Months after the TTC prematurely shut down Line 3 Scarborough RT due to a derailment, the transit agency’s remaining equipment and parts could be reused in Detroit.

During a Detroit Transportation Commission (DTC) meeting earlier in December, its board voted to have DTC staff try to work out a deal with the TTC that would see all of the remaining, working parts, equipment and vehicles of the Scarborough RT acquired by the DTC for use on the Detroit People Mover.

“It is the ultimate win-win because we’re able to put these items to good use which would otherwise be … scrapped for their metal. We’re able to take those, able to give those a second life,” Robert Cramer, the DTC’s general manager, told CityNews Tuesday afternoon.

“It fills an incredible need for us given how difficult it is for us to get the replacement parts.”

The Detroit People Mover is a 13-stop, single-track, one-way train line built in the mid-1980s and around the same time the Scarborough RT system was built. Vancouver was the only other municipality in North America that used the same technology. Detroit’s 2.9-mile loop line provides service throughout the city’s downtown to key destinations, including professional sports and entertainment facilities.

“With the post-pandemic … recovery, there’s just been a ton of exciting development. More residential housing, entertainment … over the years a lot has happened and right now we’re trying to position the People Mover to support this continued growth and evolution of the downtown,” Cramer said.

Cramer said with Detroit set to host the 2024 NFL Draft in April, there has been an extra need to ensure the train line can be fully operational by having specialized parts on hand.

TTC staff stopped service in July after a train going southbound out of Ellesmere station derailed. Five people were injured. Staff said a probe of the derailment found bolts securing the rails to the trackbed came loose. There was no fault found in any of the trains. The Scarborough RT was in operation for 38 years — 13 years longer than expected — and was set to close permanently in mid-November.

Cramer said after the TTC did an overhaul of the fleet of 12 rail cars (something that hasn’t happened in Detroit) years ago combined with fewer issues surrounding the condition of the DTC’s tracks and trackbeds, the parts and equipment will help extend the life of the People Mover system until a replacement solution can be figured out.

“[It’s] really a challenge for us because this size of vehicle — they are only 40 feet long and running in two-car trains based on our platforms — those size of vehicles really are not available,” Cramer said, adding Vancouver uses newer, 65-foot cars and those are too long for Detroit’s system of tight rail curves.

“Without this opportunity, we would be looking to basically find a custom manufacturer of these vehicles, for just 12 vehicles, which would obviously have an upward force on the cost itself. A lot of the larger rail agencies are ordering 100, 400, 500 vehicles at a time, which is obviously more attractive to a manufacturer.”

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the DTC has approved spending up to US$1-million plus shipping costs for various components. He said that could mean sending up to five full trainsets along with parts used for signalling systems, specialized assembly pieces and parts needed to keep trains running. Green also called the potential arrangement a win-win.

“We get some money and these vehicles that are still quite useful for a few years don’t just go to the scrap heap, which is what typically happens when you decommission heavy vehicles,” Green said.

“This is not a significant financial windfall for the TTC. It will help with some costs on our end down the road.

“Ultimately what it was about was a good working relationship with a partner who saw some usable components for a very unique train system that only operates in these two cities in this environment.”

He said TTC staff have done some preliminary work to help DTC staff with firming up shipping arrangements.

Green noted two trainsets are being kept with the TTC and one will be going to the Halton County Railway Museum in Milton.

Meanwhile, Cramer said if the deal ultimately closes there could be multiple shipments made over time. After minor modifications are made, he said the vehicles could be on the rails in Detroit within 12 to 18 months.

“We won’t forget the support throughout the years and with this from the city of Toronto, so we’re just appreciative,” Cramer said.