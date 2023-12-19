US moves to protect old growth forests as climate change threatens their survival

FILE - Flames burn trees in the Chiwaukum Creek Fire, as seen from the air, July 17, 2014, near Leavenworth, Wash. Climate change has amplified the threats faced by national forests in the U.S. from wildfires, insects and disease. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

By Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2023 5:13 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 5:26 am.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to conserve groves of old-growth trees on federal land by revising management plans for national forests and grasslands across the U.S. as climate change amplifies the threats they face from wildfires, insects and disease.

Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack said the goal was to provide an “ecologically-driven” approach to older forests — an arena where logging interests have historically predominated. It would be the first nationwide amendment to U.S. Forest Service management plans in the agency’s 118-year history, he said.

Details were obtained by The Associated Press in advance of Tuesday’s public release of the proposal.

It follows longstanding calls from environmentalists to preserve older forests that offer crucial wildlife habitat and other environmental benefits. The timber industry has fought against logging restrictions on government-owned lands.

President Joseph Biden’s administration appears to be aiming for a middle ground: It would sharply limit commercial timber harvests in old growth forests while allowing logging to continue on “mature forests” that have not yet reached old growth stage.

“This creates a commitment to resiliency, a commitment to restore and protect the existing old growth that we have from the threats that we see,” Vilsack said in an interview.

Old growth forests, such as the storied giant sequoia stands of northern California, have layer upon layer of undisturbed trees and vegetation.

There’s wide consensus on the importance of preserving the oldest and largest trees — both symbolically as marvels of nature, and more practically because their trunks and branches store large amounts of carbon that can be released when forests burn, adding to climate change.

Underlining the urgency of the issue are wildfires in California that killed thousands of giant sequoias in recent years. The towering giants are concentrated in about 70 groves scattered along the western side of the Sierra Nevada range.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said Chris Wood, president of Trout Unlimited and a former Forest Service policy chief. “This is the first time the Forest Service has said it’s national policy will be to protect old growth.”

Yet experts say there’s no simple formula to determine what’s old. Growth rates among different tree types vary greatly — and even within species, depending on their access to water and sunlight and soil conditions.

Groves of aspen can mature within a half century. For Douglas fir stands, it could take 100 years. Wildfire frequency also factors in: Ponderosa pine forests are adapted to withstand blazes as often as once a decade, compared to lodgepole pine stands that might burn every few hundred years.

The results earlier this year from the government’s first-ever national inventory of mature and old-growth forests on federal land revealed more expanses of older trees than outside researchers had recently estimated. The Forest Service and federal Bureau of Land Management combined oversee more than 50,000 square miles (129,000 square kilometers) of old growth forests and about 125,000 square miles (324,000 square kilometers) of mature forests, according to the inventory.

Most are in Western states such as Idaho, California, Montana and Oregon. They’re also in New England, around the Great Lakes and in Southern states such as Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia, according to the Forest Service.

But representatives of the timber industry and some members of Congress have been skeptical about Biden’s ambitions to protect older forests, which the Democrat launched in 2021 on Earth Day. They’ve urged the administration to instead concentrate on lessening wildfire dangers by thinning stands of trees where decades of fire suppression have allowed undergrowth to flourish, which can be a recipe for disaster when fires ignite.

“Let’s be real about who the groups asking for this are: They have always opposed commercial timber harvests on the national forest system,” said Bill Imbergamo with the Federal Forest Resource Coalition, a timber industry group. “Is that the correct emphasis right now when most of the old growth losses are coming from insects, fire and climate change stressors working in tandem?”

The proposal to revise management plans for 128 national forests and national grasslands is expected to be completed by early 2025. However, it’s uncertain if the change would survive if Biden loses his 2024 re-election bid.

Under former President Donald Trump, federal officials sought to open up millions of acres of West Coast forests to potential logging. Federal wildlife officials reversed the move in 2021 after determining political appointees under Trump relied on faulty science to justify drastically shrinking areas of forest that are considered crucial habitat for the imperiled northern spotted owl.

Asked about the durability of Tuesday’s proposal, Vilsack it would be “a serious mistake for the country to take a step backwards now that we’ve taken significant steps forward.”

Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

14h ago

Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing
Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October. Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday,...

11h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA
Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area through the overnight and into Tuesday...

updated

27m ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

10h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

14h ago

Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing
Police seek suspect in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect who stabbed someone several times in the back in Scarborough last October. Officers were called to the Kingston and Galloway roads area on Wednesday,...

11h ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA
Winter weather travel advisory lifted after light snow blankets GTA

It was a mild and rainy start to the work week, but it felt a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with gusty flurries hitting parts of the Greater Toronto Area through the overnight and into Tuesday...

updated

27m ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

11h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

11h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

13h ago

1:17
Raptor's Achiuwa talks about his foundation 'What If Unlimited'
Raptor's Achiuwa talks about his foundation 'What If Unlimited'

Lindsay Dunn speaks with Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa about 'What If Unlimited' and his non-profit foundation holding its first week-long basketball camp in Nigeria back in 2022.

13h ago

More Videos