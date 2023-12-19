Welding led to deadly explosion at Quebec propane company last January: safety board

Quebec's workplace safety board says steps could have been taken that might have prevented a deadly explosion at a Quebec propane distributor. Firefighters work the scene after an explosion at a propane company, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in St-Roch-de-L’Achigan, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2023 11:31 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2023 11:42 am.

JOLIETTE, Que. — Quebec’s workplace safety board says a fatal explosion earlier this year at a fuel distributor might have been avoided had proper safety procedures been followed.

The board, known as the CNESST, released its report today on the explosion that killed three people on Jan. 12 at Propane Lafortune in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Board inspector Annie Lépine says a welder was sealing cracks in a fuel tanker truck when sparks from his tool came into contact with gas vapour.

The explosion and ensuing fire killed the welder, Christophe Paradis, 26, and two secretaries working in an adjacent office, Celine Pilon, 65, and France Desrosiers, 65.

Board inspector Martin Rondeau says the company and the welding contractor should have verified that the tanker was empty of fuel before work started.

Rondeau says the risk of danger was increased because the welding was being done indoors.

The CNESST says its legal department is analyzing the inspection report to determine whether the board should issue fines. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

25m ago

Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say
Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area...

2h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

36m ago

Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a...

16m ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus
2 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Caledon crash involving SUV, school bus

Two people are dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Heart Lake and Mayfield roads around 7:50...

25m ago

Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say
Several stolen high-end vehicles found in shipping containers in Vaughan, police say

Police are trying to identify suspects after allegedly stolen high-end vehicles were found in shipping containers in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to a private property in the area...

2h ago

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles due to illness, says her sister

Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer is facing further challenges as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder. Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview...

36m ago

Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville
Female critically hurt in crash involving dump truck near Stouffville

One person is fighting for their life in hospital following a crash involving a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and a...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

15m ago

2:52
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court
Raptors' Achiuwa uses big move away from the court

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors' Forward Precious Achiuwa about his foundation 'What If Unlimited' and how they are helping thousands of people around the world.

17h ago

2:55
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10
Ontario town plans to sell land for as little as $10

Municipal officials in Cochrane says they're putting the finishing touches on the plan. Part of the criteria will include a commitment to build a home on the land. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:18
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams
Why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams

Eye health can be an indicator of overall systemic health and eye exams can reveal a lot more than your prescription number. Dilshad Burman with why you shouldn't skip regular eye exams.

19h ago

More Videos