AI systems can’t be named as the inventor of patents, UK’s top court rules

FILE - A man enters the Supreme Court in London, on Oct. 9, 2023. An artificial intelligence system can't be registered as the inventor of a patent, Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday Dec. 20, 2023 in a decision denying machines the same status as humans. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 10:14 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 10:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — An artificial intelligence system can’t be registered as the inventor of a patent, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a decision that denies machines the same status as humans.

The U.K.’s highest court concluded that “an inventor must be a person” to apply for patents under the current law.

The decision was the culmination of American technologist Stephen Thaler’s long-running British legal battle to get his AI, dubbed DABUS, listed as the inventor of two patents.

Thaler claims DABUS autonomously created a food and drink container and a light beacon and that he’s entitled to rights over its inventions. Tribunals in the U.S. and the European Union have rejected similar applications by Thaler.

The U.K. Intellectual Property Office rejected Thaler’s application in 2019, saying it’s unable to officially register DABUS as the inventor because it’s not a person. After lower courts sided with the patent office, Thaler took his appeal to the Supreme Court, where a panel of judges unanimously dismissed the case.

The judges said DABUS is “not a person, let alone a natural person and it did not devise any relevant invention.”

Legal experts said the case shows how Britain’s laws haven’t kept up with technology and that policies should be updated given the breathtaking recent developments made by artificial intelligence, underscored by generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT that can rapidly spew out new poems, songs and computer code.

“As AI systems continue to advance in sophistication and capability, there is no denying their ability to generate new and non-obvious products and processes with minimal, or perhaps even without any, ongoing human input,” said Nick White, a partner at law firm Charles Russell Speechlys.

“Change may be on the horizon, but it will most likely come from the policymakers, rather than the judges,” he said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

updated

11m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

10m ago

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

1h ago

Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region
Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region

Two teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty police officer in Durham Region last week. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Mill Street and Millson...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

updated

11m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

10m ago

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

1h ago

Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region
Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region

Two teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty police officer in Durham Region last week. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Mill Street and Millson...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

20h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

20h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

18h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

23h ago

More Videos