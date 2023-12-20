American consumers are feeling much more confident as holiday shopping season peaks

A shopper passes by a sign trumpeting a sale at a clothing store in the Thornton Premium Outlets Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Thornton, Colo. On Wednesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for December. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 10:11 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 10:26 am.

American consumers are feeling more confident than they have since summer, good news for businesses with the all-important holiday shopping season peaking.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the second straight month, to 110.7 in December from 101 in November. That’s much better than analysts’ forecasts of 104.5.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, so economists pay close attention to consumer behavior as they take measure of the broader economy.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

