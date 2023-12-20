Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario’s Blue Water Bridge port of entry.

In a joint news release from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), officers said on Dec. 4, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ont., and was referred for a secondary examination.

It’s alleged that during the inspection, CBSA officers discovered boxes containing 52 kg of suspected cocaine. Those narcotics were seized at the border crossing.

On Wednesday, the CBSA and RCMP identified 27-year-old Manpreet Singh of Brampton as the accused. He’s facing several charges, including the importation of cocaine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

“Border services officers are committed to protecting our borders and ensuring the security of our communities,” said An Nguyen, Director of St. Clair District Operations with the CBSA. “We work in partnership with the RCMP to prevent illegal activity at the border and to keep Canadians safe from illegal drugs.”

The matter is before the courts in Sarnia.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2023, the CBSA in the Southern Ontario Region seized approximately 1,312 kg of illegal narcotics.

“The RCMP works collaboratively with CBSA to protect Canadians from threats identified at our borders,” said Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division.

“This is another example of the tremendous work being done by our agencies to keep illegal drugs from reaching the streets in our communities.”