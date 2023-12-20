1 dead, 6 others treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after gas leak in Kitchener

Carbon monoxide detector
A carbon monoxide detector is seen in this image. Officers in Waterloo located several people suffering from what was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning. One man, a 25-year-old, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Photo: Safewise.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 20, 2023 10:24 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 10:28 am.

Investigators in Waterloo say a 25-year-old man is dead, and six others were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning following a gas leak at a home in Kitchener.

Police were called to a home in the Activa Avenue and Periwinkle Street area just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers located several people suffering from what was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning. One man, a 25-year-old, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Six others were transported to the hospital for treatment. The male victim was not identified.

Police said the incident is not considered suspicious as the source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be a vehicle left running in the home’s garage.

According to the City of Toronto, more than 80 per cent of injuries and deaths from carbon monoxide in Ontario occur in the home.

Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause flu-like symptoms such as headaches, nausea, dizziness, as well as confusion, drowsiness, loss of consciousness and death.

