Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory La Quesera Mexicana sends 29 workers to the hospital

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 4:05 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 4:12 pm.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Twenty-nine workers at a Tennessee cheese factory were sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a leak of anhydrous ammonia, Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith said at a news conference.

The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a leak occurred during maintenance on a valve. Six people were hospitalized at the time.

“The leak was contained and fixed at that moment. And the scene was certified as safe,” Smith said.

However, a second call about a leak came in at 10:01 a.m. A further 23 people were hospitalized and 53 other employees were evaluated for possible illness, Smith said. Anhydrous ammonia can irritate or damage the lungs and burn the eyes and skin.

Officials do not yet know if the two leaks came from the same source, Smith said, but the second leak was repaired and there was no risk to the surrounding community.

Ballad Health set up incident command centers at Greeneville Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center to handle the influx of patients, according to a news release from the health system. As of noon, the system was treating 25 patients from the incident.

Medical staff were working together with other emergency responders including from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

47m ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

1h ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

2h ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

6h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

47m ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

1h ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

2h ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.
1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.
3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

More Videos