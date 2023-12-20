Choking smog lands Sarajevo at top of Swiss index of most polluted cities for 2nd straight day

A man wears a face mask shrouded by pollution haze as smog covers Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. According to a Swiss air quality company Sarajevo is one of the most polluted cities in the world. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 10:04 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 10:13 am.

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian capital of Sarajevo has been intermittently engulfed in a toxic haze since the start of December, with air quality so bad it was placed first on a list of the world’s most polluted cities for a second straight day Wednesday.

The Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, which compiles a real-time list, on Wednesday put Sarajevo’s air quality index, or AQI, at 301, which is in a “very unhealthy” category, followed by 239 in the Indian city of Kolkata.

“I felt like crying this morning because I had to go out and inhale poison to get to work,” said Amra Jaganjac, a Sarajevo resident. “I know that change takes time, but our authorities are too slow and (pollution) is killing us.”

Dangerously high levels of air pollution in winter months have historically been a seemingly intractable problem for Sarajevo, which is squeezed into a deep valley in the mountains.

However, the situation has further deteriorated, with emissions and pollution rising at 3% per year for the last decade due to the proliferation of tall buildings that block airflow, the use of old and highly polluting vehicles and the increased use of coal for heating in the city.

Local authorities have recently recognized air pollution as an acute problem and started taking steps to solve it, including by gradually improving public transport and increasing the number of energy-efficient buildings.

Sarajevo has been included among 100 cities the European Union is helping to reach net-zero emissions by the end of the decade and is currently developing action and investment plans for climate neutrality across all sectors, including energy and transportation, through a process involving the private sector, citizens and research organizations.

High levels of air pollution plague other cities throughout Bosnia due to the country’s reliance on coal and wood for heating and coal for electricity generation.

According to the World Bank, an estimated 3,300 people in Bosnia die prematurely every year from exposure to air pollution, accounting for 9% of the total annual mortality. About 16% of this health burden is carried by Sarajevo and the northwestern city of Banja Luka.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

updated

12m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

11m ago

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

1h ago

Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region
Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region

Two teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty police officer in Durham Region last week. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Mill Street and Millson...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

updated

12m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

11m ago

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

1h ago

Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region
Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region

Two teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty police officer in Durham Region last week. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Mill Street and Millson...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

20h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

20h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

18h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

23h ago

More Videos