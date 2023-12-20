Ethiopia and Egypt say no agreement in latest talks over a contentious dam on the Nile

FILE - A source of water branching out of the Yusuf Canal, which flows from the Nile through Fayoum, in Qouta town, Egypt, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Egypt, which relies on the Nile for more than 90% of its water supplies, including drinking water, industrial use and irrigation, fears a devastating impact if The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is operated without taking its needs into account. Ethiopia and Egypt say the latest round of yearslong negotiations to find an agreement over a highly contentious hydroelectric dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile river's main tributary have again ended with no agreement after three days of talks in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 5:47 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 5:56 am.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia and Egypt said the latest round of talks over a highly contentious hydroelectric dam Ethiopia has built on the Nile’s main tributary again ended with no deal.

Both countries blamed each other after three days of discussions in Addis Ababa concluded on Tuesday.

Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said the talks were unsuccessful due to Ethiopia’s “persistent refusal” to accept any compromise. The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry accused Egypt of putting up “roadblocks” in the discussions that prevented any consensus.

Sudan was also a part of the negotiations.

The countries have been trying to find an agreement for years over the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia began building in 2011. The dam is on the Blue Nile near the Sudan border and Egypt fears it will have a devastating effect on its water and irrigation supply downstream unless Ethiopia takes its needs into account.

The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and then flows onwards through Egypt.

Egypt has referred to Ethiopia’s dam as an existential threat as the Arab world’s most populous country relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water for agriculture and its more than 100 million people.

Egypt is deeply concerned over how much water Ethiopia will release downstream from the dam and wants a deal to regulate that. Ethiopia is using the dam to generate electricity.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed resolved in July to come to an agreement on the dam within four months. Another round of talks between the three countries in September also ended acrimoniously.

The dam began producing power last year and Ethiopia said it had completed the final phase of filling the dam’s reservoir in September.

The project is expected to ultimately produce over 6,000 megawatts of electricity, which is double Ethiopia’s current output and enough to make the East African nation of 120 million a net energy exporter.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

34m ago

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

9h ago

Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from...

9h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

12h ago

Top Stories

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

34m ago

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

9h ago

Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from...

9h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

15h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

16h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

14h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

18h ago

More Videos