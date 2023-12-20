Firefighters are battling a wildfire on the slopes of a mountain near Cape Town in South Africa

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 1:44 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 1:56 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — More than 300 firefighters were battling a blaze on the slopes of a mountain near Cape Town in South Africa for a second day on Wednesday and residents were evacuated from at least one neighborhood overnight, emergency services said.

Five firefighters were injured and two were taken to the hospital, the city’s Emergency Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The wildfire on the mountain slopes near the seaside town of Simon’s Town, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Cape Town, had threatened houses in the pre-dawn hours after it started on Tuesday. That threat was narrowly averted, Carelse said. He said only one derelict building on the grounds of a nearby South African navy base had been damaged.

Residents were evacuated from the neighborhood most at threat just before 1 a.m. as a precaution, he said. Three helicopters continued to scoop up water from the ocean and drop it on the fire.

Firefighters had worked to put out the fire through most of Tuesday and overnight, but it was still burning, Carelse said.

The fire lit up the mountain that overlooks Simon’s Town, a small resort town that hosts South Africa’s flagship naval base.

Wildfires are a regular threat on the mountain slopes around Cape Town in the hot, dry months from November to April. They become dangerous and unpredictable when they are fanned by strong coastal winds, which city authorities said happened with the Simon’s Town fire.

A huge wildfire burned across the slopes of Cape Town’s world-famous Table Mountain for days in 2021, destroying nearly a dozen buildings, including some historic structures at the University of Cape Town.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

5h ago

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

10h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

8h ago

TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit
TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

If a deal is reached, the TTC could receive up to US$1 million. The equipment would be used for the Detroit People Mover system.

6h ago

