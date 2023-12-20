Former NBA player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling woman in Las Vegas, court documents show

Sakari Harnden, who faces murder charges in connection with the disappearance of a woman whose remains were found in Henderson, appears in court for a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Harnden, along with former professional basketball player Chance Comanche, are accused of luring Marayna Rodgers away from her friends to kill her. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 7:33 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 7:42 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former NBA G League player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, according to court records obtained Wednesday.

Chance Comanche, 27, was taken into custody last week in Sacramento, California, where he described for Las Vegas detectives the alleged murder of Marayna Rodgers, 23, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department affidavit.

“I cannot comment on the substance of any statements made to law enforcement, Comanche attorney Michael Goldstein said Wednesday. “We made our initial appearance yesterday, and the allegations will be addressed in court.”

The basketball player, who is being held without bond, appeared in a Sacramento County court Tuesday and agreed not to fight his transfer in custody to Nevada, where authorities said he’ll face murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

“We’re going to let the courts deal with it,” Goldstein told reporters outside the court. “We’re going to deal with it in Nevada.”

Comanche’s former girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, 19, is also facing charges in Rodgers’ death, police said. She is being held without bond in a Las Vegas jail.

Anna Clark, a deputy Clark County public defender representing Harnden, declined comment Wednesday about the case.

Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington state, was reported missing Dec. 7 during a trip to Las Vegas to visit friends. Her remains were later found in the Vegas suburb of Henderson.

According to the affidavit, Comanche and Harnden worked together to choke Rodgers in the early hours of Dec. 6.

Police said Harnden and Rodgers were both sex workers and that Harnden had an ongoing dispute with Rodgers over an expensive watch.

According to the affidavit, the plot called for Comanche to pose as a sex customer who would tie Rodgers’ hands behind her back. Comanche then used a cord while Harnden used both her hands to choke Rodgers, the affidavit said.

Once Rodgers was dead, police said, Comanche and Harnden left her body in a ditch off the side of a road.

Before his arrest, Comanche had been playing for the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, and averaged 14 points and seven rebounds in 13 games.

Comanche, a 6-foot-10 power forward and center, played college basketball at the University of Arizona from 2015-17 before declaring for the NBA draft.

He went undrafted and signed a free-agent contract with the Portland Trail Blazers last April but played only one game.

Sacramento signed Comanche in October but waived him 10 days later, at which point he joined Stockton.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

1h ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

2h ago

Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse
Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse

As the city pleads for more funding from the federal government for its struggling shelter system, Black-led faith groups that have kept countless refugees off Toronto's streets are also squeezed,...

3h ago

Brampton man charged in $500K international fraud scheme targeting elderly victims
Brampton man charged in $500K international fraud scheme targeting elderly victims

Police have arrested a 34-year-old Brampton man as part of a year-long international fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims across Canada. Police in Peel Region say between January 2020 and February...

16m ago

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

1h ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

2h ago

Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse
Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse

As the city pleads for more funding from the federal government for its struggling shelter system, Black-led faith groups that have kept countless refugees off Toronto's streets are also squeezed,...

3h ago

Brampton man charged in $500K international fraud scheme targeting elderly victims
Brampton man charged in $500K international fraud scheme targeting elderly victims

Police have arrested a 34-year-old Brampton man as part of a year-long international fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims across Canada. Police in Peel Region say between January 2020 and February...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

3h ago

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.
1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.
2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

1:52
Bring in the New Year with a polar plunge
Bring in the New Year with a polar plunge

The Courage Polar Bear Dip in Oakville is set to hit the frigid waters of lake Ontario for it's 39th year. Videographer Audra Brown with how you can help turn the plunge into clear water for communities in Africa.
More Videos