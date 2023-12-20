FTC proposes strengthening children’s online privacy rules to address tracking, push notifications

File - Lina Khan, then a nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a hearing, April 21, 2021 in Washington. The FTC, now chaired by Khan, is proposing sweeping changes to a decades-old law that regulates how online companies can track and advertise to children. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP, File)

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 4:21 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 4:26 pm.

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing sweeping changes to a decades-old law that regulates how online companies can track and advertise to children, including turning off targeted ads to kids under 13 by default and limiting push notifications.

The federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, requires kid-oriented apps and websites to get parents’ consent before collecting personal information of children under 13. COPPA was enacted in 1998, went into effect in 2000 and was last updated a decade ago.

“Kids must be able to play and learn online without being endlessly tracked by companies looking to hoard and monetize their personal data,” said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement. “The proposed changes to COPPA are much-needed, especially in an era where online tools are essential for navigating daily life — and where firms are deploying increasingly sophisticated digital tools to surveil children.”

Children’s online safety advocates applauded the announcement.

“The commission’s plan will limit data uses involving children and help prevent companies from exploiting their information,” said Katharina Kopp, director of policy at the nonprofit Center for Digital Democracy. “These rules will also protect young people from being targeted through the increasing use of AI, which now further fuels data collection efforts. Young people 12 and under deserve a digital environment that is designed to be safer for them and that fosters their health and well-being.”

Here are some of the changes the FTC is proposing:

OPT-IN FOR TARGETED ADS

Apps, games and websites used by children would be required to obtain “separate, verifiable parental consent” to disclose information about kids under 13 to third-party advertisers, unless the disclosure is “integral” to the nature of the online service. And they won’t be able to deny access to the games and apps just because parents don’t agree to having their children’s information disclosed — which is possible today.

LIMITS ON NUDGING KIDS TO STAY ONLINE

Operators would be prohibited from using online contact information and “persistent identifiers” such as cookies that track a child’s activity online to send push notifications to children to prompt or encourage them to use their service more.

ED-TECH LIMITS

The FTC is proposing codifying its current guidance related to the use of education technology to prohibit commercial use of children’s information, among other safeguards. The proposed rule would allow schools and school districts to allow educational technology providers to collect, use, and disclose students’ personal information — but only for a school-authorized educational purposes and not for any commercial use.

DATA RETENTION RULES

The proposed rules would only allow companies to keep personal information for “as long as necessary to fulfill the specific purpose for which it was collected.” They would also prohibit operators from using retained information for any secondary purpose and from retaining the information indefinitely. The Rule would also require operators to establish a written, public data retention policy for children’s personal information.

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

51m ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

1h ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

2h ago

Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue
Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2020 and 2022 model-year Toyota and Lexus vehicles, affecting nearly 100,000 cars in Canada. The vehicles being recalled have what Toyota referred...

0m ago

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

51m ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

1h ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

2h ago

Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue
Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2020 and 2022 model-year Toyota and Lexus vehicles, affecting nearly 100,000 cars in Canada. The vehicles being recalled have what Toyota referred...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.
1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.
3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

More Videos