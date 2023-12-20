In the news today: Pharmacare not a priority for most and East Coast outages persist

Prescription drugs are seen on shelves at a pharmacy in Montreal on March 11, 2021. As Liberals and New Democrats negotiate what a future national drug plan should look like, a new survey suggests pharmacare is not at the top of the priority list for most Canadians.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 20, 2023 4:15 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 4:26 am.

Pharmacare not a top health priority for most Canadians

As Liberals and New Democrats negotiate what a future national drug plan should look like, a new survey suggests pharmacare is not at the top of the priority list for most Canadians.

The survey shows that when asked to name their top two health-care priorities, only 18 per cent of those surveyed said the government should prioritize creating a new, universal, single-payer drug plan.

More funding toward surgical wait times, building more long-term care homes and expanding mental-health services all garnered significantly more support, at 36 per cent, 32 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

The Liberals promised to pass pharmacare legislation that would serve as the foundation of a national drug plan by the end of 2023, as part of their political pact with the NDP.

Outages persist in parts of Atlantic Canada

A little more than 50,000 people were still without power in New Brunswick early this morning, following a windstorm that struck Canada’s East Coast this week. Crews have been working around the clock, bringing the overall number down from a high of more than 100,000.

Officials have warned power restoration could take days in some areas.

In Nova Scotia, some 9,200 people were waiting for their electricity to be restored, while a handful of outages remained in Newfoundland.

The storm, which began Monday and lasted into Tuesday, was the result of a low-pressure system meeting a massive high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean, which created a slow-moving storm with strong winds.

Parents face terrible conditions in Gaza, son says

A Canadian man with parents in Gaza says he’s worried that even if near-constant Israeli airstrikes don’t kill his loved ones, the respiratory and bacterial infections spreading rapidly among displaced civilians just might.

Ahmed Abudaya, an Alberta resident, said his 78-year-old father and his 68-year-old mother, who is diabetic and has run out of medication, were forced from their home when the Israel-Hamas war began.

This week, Doctors Without Borders said “every other patient” is now arriving at one of Gaza’s last-standing clinics in the south with a respiratory infection after prolonged exposure to cold and rain.

Abudaya – who has been appealing to the Canadian government to help get his parents out of Gaza – said his mother and father are living in a home with about 30 other people, 20 of whom are younger than 16 years old.

He adds that there is no clean drinking water, or water available for those crammed into the home to wash themselves.

Hamas chief in Cairo for talks

Hamas says its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza. 

Haniyeh is believed to be based in Qatar. 

Egypt and Qatar have both played a key role as mediators between the militant group and Israel. 

Hamas said Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials, but did not provide details. 

Negotiations are underway on another cease-fire and the release of more hostages held by the militant group, but the two sides are believed to be far apart.

Canadian local news coverage erodes in 2023

A reporter with Kamloops This Week says learning that the newspaper was closing earlier this year was like being in the front row of her own funeral.

Jessica Wallace says the loss of resources in local news means there are fewer people keeping an eye on those in positions of authority and covering events that are important to their community.

It also leaves the community of about 100,000 people in B.C.’s Interior without a newspaper for the first time since 1884.

The loss of the weekly is one example of a flurry of closures of local Canadian newsrooms in 2023 that left municipal governments, non-profits and journalists themselves trying to figure out what’s next.

What to know about electric vehicle chargers

Experts say electric vehicle buyers should be aware of the costs and logistics of installing charging infrastructure before they buy an E-V.

Installing an at-home charger is not typically a do-it-yourself project, with the electrical system being central to the setup.

Mark Marmer, owner of Signature Electric, said the process begins with consulting a licensed electrical contractor, who can offer advice on where to install the charger and whether existing electric panels are adequate.

The overall installation process for a detached home can cost anywhere between $3,000 and $5,000, while the price tag of a level two charger itself can cost between $500 and $1,500. Government rebates can help families offset installation costs.

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

8h ago

Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted
Police release video of hit-and-run in Mississauga, driver remains wanted

Warning: This article contains a video that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Peel Regional Police have released surveillance footage of a Mississauga hit-and-run that took...

13h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

11h ago

TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit
TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT parts, equipment on track to be reused in Detroit

If a deal is reached, the TTC could receive up to US$1 million. The equipment would be used for the Detroit People Mover system.

9h ago

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

14h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

14h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

12h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

17h ago

