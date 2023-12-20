Judge threatens to dismiss lawsuit from Arkansas attorney general in prisons dispute

By Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 1:41 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 1:42 pm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Tuesday threatened to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state’s attorney general against the Corrections Board that he would normally represent, the latest in a widening legal fight between the panel and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over prisons.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Tuesday criticized Attorney General Tim Griffin for filing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Board of Corrections without arranging for a special counsel to represent the panel in the case. The judge said he’ll dismiss the lawsuit in 30 days if Griffin doesn’t reach an agreement with the board on a special counsel.

Griffin has accused the panel of violating the law when it hired an outside attorney in its dispute with Sanders over who runs the state prison system.

“The case, at this juncture, from a procedural standpoint, is that the attorney general has sued his own clients, in violation of his duties and responsibilities mandated to him by the Arkansas General Assembly,” Fox wrote.

Griffin said he was certain he and his office complied with all ethical obligations and planned to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

“The court’s order states that the Board of Corrections is clearly ‘entitled to legal counsel,’” Griffin said in a statement. “There is no dispute about that here. The dispute is whether the board has followed the legal requirements to obtain outside counsel.”

Abtin Mehdizadegan, the board’s attorney, said the panel believed Fox’s ruling “recognizes the extreme conflicts of interest presented by the attorney general’s retaliatory lawsuit against the board.”

“I expect that the issue of the attorney general’s ethics will continue to be the subject of close scrutiny,” he said in a statement.

The board last week suspended state Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri and sued the state over a new law that took away the panel’s authority over Profiri and two other top officials. A judge on Friday issued a temporary order blocking the law and set a hearing for next week in the case. Griffin has asked the court to reconsider its order.

The dispute stems from the Sanders administration moving forward with opening temporary prison beds that the board has not approved. Members of the board have said opening the temporary beds would jeopardize the safety of inmates and staff.

The board said the blocked law, which would have taken its hiring and firing power over the corrections secretary and given it to the governor, violates Arkansas’ constitution. The blocked law also would have given the corrections secretary, not the board, hiring and firing authority over the correction and community correction division directors.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

1h ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

3h ago

Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa
Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa

A man from Quebec is facing nearly two dozen charges after allegedly trying to run down officers in Durham Region over the weekend. Durham Regional Police Service says members from the Tactical Support...

1h ago

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

17m ago

Top Stories

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

1h ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

3h ago

Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa
Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa

A man from Quebec is facing nearly two dozen charges after allegedly trying to run down officers in Durham Region over the weekend. Durham Regional Police Service says members from the Tactical Support...

1h ago

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

23h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

23h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

21h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

More Videos