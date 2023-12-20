‘Violent, potentially dangerous’: Man wanted in axe assault in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are warning of a violent and potentially dangerous man who was allegedly involved in an assault with an axe in Richmond Hill last week.

Authorities said at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, the male suspect was at a residence on Highland Park Boulevard, where he became involved in an altercation with another man.

Armed with an axe, the suspect then assaulted the victim, who was able to fend him off and call 911. It’s unclear how serious the victim’s injuries were.

Alexander Gordon Dykes, 59, of no fixed address, is wanted on several charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Dykes was last seen in the Highland Park Boulevard and Yonge Street area on the night of the attack.

Police are warning the public that the accused is known to carry various weapons, such as a hammer or axe, and not to approach him if seen. Due to Dykes’ “unpredictable and potentially violent nature,” instead, authorities are urging citizens to call 911.

Photos of the suspect have been released. He’s approximately five-foot-eleven and 181 pounds.