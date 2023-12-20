Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 20, 2023 4:47 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,600.81, down 238.82 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $52.37 on 13.1 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 47 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $85.29 on 11.7 million shares. 

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 41 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $62.53 on 10.4 million shares. 

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up six cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $4.11 on 8.6 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $22.10 on 8.2 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $42.46 on 7.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Down $1.71, or 3.72 per cent, to $44.32. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shareholders are intensifying their calls to have the company’s former chief executive reinstated by asking for changes to be made to the board too. U.S. investment firm Browning West said in a letter sent to the Montreal apparel company’s board Wednesday that it’s prepared to seek board changes if the company does not reinstate Glenn Chamandy as chief executive. Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. also sought change Wednesday, saying in its own letter that it is “so disturbed by the board’s actions and its conduct that we now believe a significant reconstitution of the board is essential.”

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up six cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $4.11, and Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $22.10. Athabasca Oil Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc. said Tuesday after the bell that they will create a new joint venture stand-alone company called Duvernay Energy Corp. The two companies said Athabasca will own a 70-per-cent equity interest in Duvernay Energy with Cenovus owning the remaining 30 per cent. The companies will jointly fund the creation of Duvernay, with Athabasca contributing $22 million in seed capital and Cenovus contributing $18 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20,2023.

The Canadian Press

