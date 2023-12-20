Nantz, Childress, Ralph and Steve Smith named to 2024 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame class

FILE - Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph directs her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz, former All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and former college basketball stars Randolph Childress and Shea Ralph are in the class of 2024 inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame said in a news release Tuesday, Dec, 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 2:50 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 3:12 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz, former All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and college basketball stars Randolph Childress and Shea Ralph are in the class of 2024 inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Other notables to enter the hall at an induction ceremony in May in Charlotte include retired Davidson men’s basketball coach Bob McKillop, former Wake Forest athletic director Ron Wellman and Que Tucker, commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the Hall of Fame said Tuesday in a news release.

Nantz, a Charlotte native, anchors CBS golf coverage and is the lead NFL play-by-play announcer for the network. He also led the network’s NCAA basketball coverage for 32 years.

Smith played 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and is the team’s all-time leader in touchdowns, receptions and receiving yards. He also played three years for the Baltimore Ravens.

Childress starred on the Wake Forest basketball team in the early 1990s, winning the ACC Tournament MVP award in 1995 after historic performances over Duke and North Carolina. He played professionally for 16 years.

Now the women’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt, Ralph played her college ball at UConn, where she led the team to the 2000 NCAA title and was named Final Four MVP. Ralph averaged 39 points a game as a high school junior at Fayetteville’s Terry Sanford high school and held numerous state records when she graduated.

McKillop recorded 634 wins and 23 conference titles while at Davidson. The Wildcats’ 2008 team, led by Stephen Curry, reached the Elite Eight.

Other inductees include Sheila Ford Duncan, the 1984 NAIA women’s basketball player of the year while leading UNC Asheville to the national championship; Olympic rowing gold-medal winner and Greensboro native Caroline Lind; retired NFL tight end Pettis Norman, who played in college at Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte; and the late Don Skakle, the former men’s tennis coach at North Carolina.

The 2024 induction will bring the Hall of Fame membership total to 411.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

0m ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

44m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

4h ago

Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa
Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa

A man from Quebec is facing nearly two dozen charges after allegedly trying to run down officers in Durham Region over the weekend. Durham Regional Police Service says members from the Tactical Support...

2h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

0m ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

44m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

4h ago

Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa
Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa

A man from Quebec is facing nearly two dozen charges after allegedly trying to run down officers in Durham Region over the weekend. Durham Regional Police Service says members from the Tactical Support...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.
1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.
3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

23h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

More Videos