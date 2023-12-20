Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka confronted by a fan on the field at Chelsea

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, left, celebrates with teammate Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku after scoring his sides first goal of the game during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 8:00 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 8:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was confronted by a fan who ran onto the field during the English League Cup quarterfinal match at Chelsea.

The supporter appeared to collide with Dubravka after Mykhailo Mudryk scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. He then evaded a steward as he ran back into the crowd.

Police and Chelsea are reportedly investigating the incident.

The match ended 1-1 and Chelsea advanced to the semifinals after winning a penalty shootout 4-2.

Afterward both managers voiced their concerns about player safety.

“We need to be careful. The fans need to be careful with this type of thing because it’s a thing that can put in danger the players,” Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “I’m disappointed. I don’t agree with this type of thing that happened here in Stamford Bridge and in other stadiums in England or around the world. It’s always disappointing with this type of thing because it’s dangerous.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe echoed those thoughts.

“I have always said that the safety of players, coaches, managers, referees, linesmen that’s the priority in any football match,” Howe said. “So more has to be done to keep especially irate supporters away from the pitch.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

2h ago

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

11h ago

Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from...

11h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

14h ago

Top Stories

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

2h ago

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

11h ago

Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from...

11h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

17h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

17h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

15h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

20h ago

More Videos