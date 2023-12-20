No fire plans, keys left out and no clean laundry. Troubled South Carolina jail fails inspection

By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 10:48 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 10:56 am.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina jail that is being investigated by federal officials has failed a state inspection after it was found to have unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections’ review of the Richland County jail found, among other things, a lack of written plans to evacuate inmates during a fire, keys for cells and exits that had been left in an unlocked desk drawer in a juvenile wing, prisoners who were tasked with conducting head counts and prisoners only being given clean clothes once a week.

Several of the problems involved units holding women. One had urinals, and a male inmate was able to drop into the female unit through the ceiling. The women weren’t regularly given toothbrushes, soap, tampons and pads.

A cell used for women who are a danger to themselves doesn’t have cameras or other ways to constantly monitor the prisoner. Women awaiting trial and others who have already been convicted of crimes were being housed together against the rules, state prison officials found in their report last month.

The jail likely doesn’t have enough guards to properly monitor inmates or has a list of what space is available to house prisoners. Furthermore, ceiling and shower tiles are missing and some bathrooms didn’t have lights, inspectors found.

Under South Carolina law, the jail has 90 days after it gets the report to detail how it will fix the problems and work on solutions. The state can close the jail, but finding places for its more than 700 inmates would be difficult.

Several previous inspections have also found problems at the Richland County jail and the November report acknowledged some efforts to fix them.

The county issued a statement saying the inspection report was released to the media before the county received it.

“Once the report is received, Richland County Administration and County Council will dedicate ample time to its thorough review. The County remains committed to collaborating with SCDC to enhance conditions at the detention center, prioritizing the safety and security of detainees and staff,” the county wrote.

In November, the U.S. Justice Department announced it was investigating the jail for a long list of issues including an inmate who was beaten to death by five attackers locked in cells with unsecured doors.

There have been at least six deaths at the jail since February 2022, federal officials found. The jail has also recently seen two escapes, one riot, 16 confirmed reports of stabbings or assaults and two alleged rapes, they said.

The U.S. Justice Department also is investigating the Charleston County jail, where a mentally ill Black man was stunned 10 times by two jail employees who kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

updated

13m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

12m ago

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

1h ago

Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region
Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region

Two teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty police officer in Durham Region last week. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Mill Street and Millson...

2h ago

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

20h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

20h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

18h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

23h ago

