North Dakota judge to hear request to temporarily block part of abortion law that restricts doctors

FILE - Volunteer escorts and others stand outside the Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The clinic has operated since 1998 in Fargo, where it was North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Physicians and the former, sole abortion provider in North Dakota on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, asked a state district court judge for a preliminary injunction to temporarily block the state's revised abortion laws. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 1:47 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 1:56 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Physicians and the formerly sole abortion provider in North Dakota are asking a state district court judge to temporarily block a part of the state’s revised abortion laws so doctors can perform the procedure to save a patient’s life or health.

The request for a preliminary injunction, scheduled for a hearing Wednesday, asks the judge to bar the state from enforcing the law against physicians who use their “good-faith medical judgment” to perform an abortion because of pregnancy complications that could pose “a risk of infection, hemorrhage, high blood pressure, or which otherwise makes continuing a pregnancy unsafe.”

North Dakota outlaws all abortions, except in cases where women could face death or a “serious health risk.” People who perform abortions could be charged with a felony under the law, but patients would not.

Physicians have perceived the law’s language for “serious health risk” to be “so vague” that they “don’t know at what point a condition rises to the level of being what the statute calls a ‘serious health risk,’ ” Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Meetra Mehdizadeh previously told The Associated Press.

The state’s revised abortion laws also provide an exception for pregnancies caused by rape and incest, but only in the first six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. It also allows for treatment of ectopic and molar pregnancies, which are nonviable situations.

The Red River Women’s Clinic sued the state last year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned the court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion. The clinic moved from Fargo to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota.

Earlier this year and amid the lawsuit, North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill revising the state’s abortion laws, which Gov. Doug Burgum signed into effect in April.

In June, the clinic filed an amended complaint, joined by several doctors in obstetrics, gynecology and maternal-fetal medicine.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

1h ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

3h ago

Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa
Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa

A man from Quebec is facing nearly two dozen charges after allegedly trying to run down officers in Durham Region over the weekend. Durham Regional Police Service says members from the Tactical Support...

1h ago

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

16m ago

Top Stories

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

1h ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

3h ago

Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa
Man facing more than 20 charges after allegedly trying to run over officers in Oshawa

A man from Quebec is facing nearly two dozen charges after allegedly trying to run down officers in Durham Region over the weekend. Durham Regional Police Service says members from the Tactical Support...

1h ago

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

23h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

23h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

21h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

More Videos