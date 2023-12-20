Two teens arrested after assaulting off-duty cop in Durham Region

Two teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty police officer in Durham Region last week.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Mill Street and Millson Hill Drive in Clarington around 2:40 a.m. on Friday for reports of an assault.

It is alleged an off-duty officer from another police service saw two males causing damage to a vehicle. The off-duty officer confronted the pair and identified himself as an officer before telling the suspects they were under arrest.

Police say the two suspects resisted arrest and then assaulted the officer. The pair ran away before Durham officers arrived.

Officers were able to located both with the help of the police K9 unit. They were arrested at a nearby home where they were found hiding inside a trailer.

Two 15-year-old boys from Clarington are each charged with assaulting an officer and mischief under $5000.

The suspects cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.