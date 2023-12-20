Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough.

Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store at Scarborough Town Centre in the area of Progress Avenue and Borough Drive just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

An off-duty police officer and security guards pursued the suspects but were “pepper sprayed” as they fled the scene in a small white sedan.

The first suspect is described as a male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue medical mask, a black jacket and pants.

The second suspect is described as a male in his early 20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and orange gloves.