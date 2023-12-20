DEVELOPING

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police tape
Police tape is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted December 20, 2023 8:52 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 9:08 pm.

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough.

Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store at Scarborough Town Centre in the area of Progress Avenue and Borough Drive just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

An off-duty police officer and security guards pursued the suspects but were “pepper sprayed” as they fled the scene in a small white sedan.

The first suspect is described as a male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue medical mask, a black jacket and pants.

The second suspect is described as a male in his early 20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and orange gloves.

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

3h ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

4h ago

Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse
Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse

As the city pleads for more funding from the federal government for its struggling shelter system, Black-led faith groups that have kept countless refugees off Toronto's streets are also squeezed,...

5h ago

Brampton man charged in $500K international fraud scheme targeting elderly victims
Brampton man charged in $500K international fraud scheme targeting elderly victims

Police have arrested a 34-year-old Brampton man as part of a year-long international fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims across Canada. Police in Peel Region say between January 2020 and February...

1h ago

