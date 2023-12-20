DEVELOPING
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Posted December 20, 2023 8:52 pm.
Last Updated December 20, 2023 9:08 pm.
Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough.
Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store at Scarborough Town Centre in the area of Progress Avenue and Borough Drive just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
An off-duty police officer and security guards pursued the suspects but were “pepper sprayed” as they fled the scene in a small white sedan.
The first suspect is described as a male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue medical mask, a black jacket and pants.
The second suspect is described as a male in his early 20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and orange gloves.