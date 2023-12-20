Ohio prosecutor says he’s duty bound to bring miscarriage case to a grand jury

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, with a carving of Justice in the foreground, April 19, 2023, in Washington. A Black Ohio woman who miscarried in her bathroom has been charged with abuse of a corpse and awaits grand jury action. Her case has sparked a national firestorm over the plight of pregnant women, especially women of color, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 4:33 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 4:57 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says it is not within his power to drop a criminal charge against a woman who miscarried in the restroom at her home, regardless of the pressure being brought to bear by the national attention on her case.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said in a release issued late Tuesday that he is obligated to present the felony abuse-of-corpse charge against Brittany Watts, 33, of Warren, to a grand jury.

“The county prosecutors are duty bound to follow Ohio law,” he wrote, noting that the memo would suffice as his office’s only comment on the matter.

Watkins said it is the grand jury’s role to determine whether Watts should be indicted. Defendants are “no-billed,” or not indicted, in about 20% of the hundreds of cases county grand juries hear each year, he said.

“This office, as always, will present every case with fairness,” Watkins wrote. “Our responsibility carries with it specific obligations to see that the accused is accorded justice and his or her presumption of innocence and that guilt is decided upon the basis of sufficient evidence.”

Watts miscarried at home on Sept. 22, days after a doctor told her that her fetus had a heartbeat but was nonviable. She twice visited Mercy Health-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren and twice left before receiving care.

A nurse called police when Watts returned that Friday, bleeding, no longer pregnant and saying that her fetus was in a bucket in the backyard. Police arrived at her home, where they found the toilet clogged and the 22-week-old fetus wedged in the pipes. Authorities seized the toilet bowl and extracted the fetus.

Watts was ultimately charged with abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. The case touched off a national firestorm over the treatment of pregnant women, particularly those like Watts who are Black, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision overturning federal abortion protections.

A city prosecutor told a municipal judge that Watts’ actions broke the law. He said after she flushed, plunged and scooped out the toilet following her miscarriage, she left home knowing it was clogged and “went on (with) her day.”

Watts has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney argued in court that she was being “demonized for something that goes on every day.” An autopsy found “no recent injuries” to the fetus, which had died in utero.

On Friday, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights — a coalition behind Ohio’s newly passed reproductive rights amendment — wrote to Watkins, urging him to drop the charge against Watts. The group said the charge violates the “spirit and letter” of the amendment.

Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

50m ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

1h ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

2h ago

Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue
Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2020 and 2022 model-year Toyota and Lexus vehicles, affecting nearly 100,000 cars in Canada. The vehicles being recalled have what Toyota referred...

2m ago

