Olympian, philanthropist, head of Canadian Women’s Foundation appointed to Senate

A former Olympian, a philanthropist and the head of the Canadian Women's Foundation have been appointed to the Senate. An overall view of the Senate is shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 20, 2023 2:21 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A former Olympian, a philanthropist and the head of the Canadian Women’s Foundation have all been newly appointed to the Senate.

The appointees include Marnie McBean, who was an Olympic medalist four times during her career as a rower and won three gold medals.

She will be joined by Toni Varone, a developer who is a director on the board of the Crown corporation Canada Lands Company.

The third appointee is Paulette Senior, the former head of the YWCA of Canada, who is known for her work promoting gender equity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced the three will fill vacant seats in the Senate for Ontario. 

Independent senators are appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister after being selected by an advisory board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

