Poland’s new government moves to free state media from previous team’s political control

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU-Western Balkans summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. European Union and Western Balkans leaders meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss political and policy engagement, economic foundations and the impact of Russian aggression against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 7:19 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 7:26 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new pro-European Union government said Wednesday that it had changed the directors of state television, radio and the government-run news agency as it embarked on the path of freeing publicly-owned media from the political control of the previous nationalist conservative administration.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which took office last week, has made it a priority to restore objectivity and free expression in state media, which the previous government, under the Law and Justice party, used as aggressive propaganda tools, attacking Tusk and the opposition and spreading its euroskeptic views.

The new government’s first steps toward a return to media freedom were met with protest by Law and Justice. Party leader Jarosław Kaczyński and many lawmakers occupied buildings housing the offices of state-run television TVP in the hopes that their supporters would come out to demonstrate in big numbers.

While that didn’t happen, some of the Law and Justice officials still hadn’t left the TVP facilities. But there was no police presence or signs of any violence.

On Tuesday, Polish lawmakers adopted a resolution presented by Tusk’s government calling for the restoration of “legal order, objectivity and fairness” of TVP, Polish Radio and the PAP news agency.

Following the resolution, Poland’s new culture minister, Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz, replaced the heads and the supervisory boards of state media, which chose new management.

The new head of TVP’s supervisory board, Piotr Zemła, a lawyer, came to the broadcaster’s headquarters on Wednesday.

In the first sign of change, the all-news TVP INFO channel, one of the previous government’s main propaganda tools, ceased to broadcast on air and over the internet on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, the previous ruling team called a rally at the state television building to protest any planned changes, but only a few hundred people turned up.

President Andrzej Duda, who was an ally of the previous government, has warned that he won’t accept moves that he believes to be against the law. However, his critics have long accused him of violating the Polish Constitution and other laws as he tried to support the policies of the Law and Justice party.

The government took office last week and began reversing policies of the previous administration that many in Poland found divisive.

Parties that make up the new government collectively won the majority of votes in the Oct. 15 election. They have vowed to jointly govern under the leadership of Tusk, who served as prime minister in 2007-2014 and was head of the European Council in 2014-2019.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

2h ago

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

11h ago

Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from...

11h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

14h ago

Top Stories

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

2h ago

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

11h ago

Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from...

11h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

17h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

17h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

15h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

20h ago

More Videos