Soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February

FILE - Brazil's Dani Alves practices during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. A Barcelona-based court says that Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves’ sexual assault trial will start on Feb. 5. Alves is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona night club last in December 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 7:51 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 8:12 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault will start Feb. 5, a Barcelona-based court said Wednesday.

Alves is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona night club in December 2022. The former Barcelona right back has been in pre-trial jail since January. His requests to be released on bail have been rejected because the court considered him a flight risk.

Alves has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said there was enough evidence to open a trial.

State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence. The lawyers representing the alleged victim want him to spend 12 years behind bars.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

