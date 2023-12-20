Swiss upper house seeks to ban display of racist, extremist symbols that incite hatred and violence

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s upper house of parliament took steps Wednesday toward banning the use of racist symbols that excuse violent or extremist behavior, including speech, gestures and the display of flags that stir hatred, as well as the public wearing of symbols reminiscent of Nazi tyranny in Europe.

The Council of States voted 23-16, with three abstentions, on a proposal that aims to criminalize displays of such symbols and gestures in the public space. Lawmakers said they still need to flesh out just how far the legislation would go.

The measure now moves on to the lower house, the National Council.

Such a measure, if passed, would put Switzerland on track to join several of its European neighbors that have similar bans against incitement to hatred.

While the legislative effort has been in the works for months, it comes as much of Europe has seen a rise in antisemitism, following Israel’s muscular military response in Gaza after Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 assault.

“There’s no place for symbols that make apologies for violence in our society,” said Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, who heads the federal justice and police department, during a parliamentary hearing Wednesday.

She acknowledged the “tragic creativity” that some people have found to incite violence, hatred or recognition of Nazi symbols. She said a full ban was hard to imagine because such symbols could have a place in education or awareness-raising in a cultural context.

Lawmakers agreed that Swiss judges should retain some level of oversight in adjudicating such cases.

A legislative proposal earlier this year focusing only on a proposed ban of Nazi symbols was rejected.

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

20m ago

1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Caledon-Brampton border

One person is dead and another person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Mayfield Road near Creditview Road just before 7:30 a.m....

14m ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

1h ago

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

2h ago

