Tennessee judge pushes off issuing ruling in Ja Morant lawsuit

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant responds to questions during a news conference after the NBA basketball team's practice Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 5:20 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 5:27 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge on Wednesday said she won’t immediately hand down a ruling on whether Ja Morant’s legal team successfully argued that the NBA star is immune from being sued by a teenager he punched during a pickup game in 2022.

According to The Commercial Appeal, Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney said she needs more time due to the lack of case precedent surrounding the lawsuit.

“Everybody was hoping for a big decision, or finality, or something like that,” Chumney said. “These are important legal issues.”

Wednesday’s court session was a continuation of a hearing that began Dec. 11. The hearing centered on Morant’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit under Tennessee’s so-called ground law. The NBA player’s lawyers argue Morant is immune from liability under the law, which allows people who feel threatened at their homes to act with force in certain situations. The law is used in criminal cases, but Chumney’s ruling last month cleared the way for Morant’s lawyers to apply it in the civil case.

The lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway accuses Morant of assaulting him when the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard punched him during a pickup game at the home of Morant’s parents on July 26, 2022. Then 17, Holloway had been invited to play at the private court of the Morant family. Holloway is now 18 and he plays for Samford University.

Morant says he was defending himself after Holloway aggressively threw the basketball at him with a one-handed, baseball-style pass and hit him in the face during a check-ball situation. A “check” is a common practice in pickup games in which two opposing players pass the ball to each other and check to see if their teammates are ready, often before starting a game or after a foul.

Additionally, the NBA suspended Morant for the first 25 games this season after a video of him flashing a handgun was posted online. The video shows Morant sitting in the passenger seat of a car and was posted after he finished serving an eight-game suspension in March for another video in which he displayed a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.

Morant apologized for both videos. He returned to the court on Tuesday with a stirring 34-point season debut.

Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, has testified that the family has for years invited young local basketball players and friends of Ja Morant to play on their full-sized home court. Morant’s parents cook a meal for the players after the pickup games.

Holloway had been invited to play several times and had built a friendly relationship with the Morants. Ja Morant testified that the teen behaved well and showed respect to him and his family during his previous visits.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

47m ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

1h ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

2h ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

6h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

47m ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

1h ago

Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report
Plane landing on Toronto Pearson runway forced to abort due to distracted maintenance driver: report

An investigation has revealed that an incoming plane at Toronto Pearson International Airport was forced to abort its landing due to a distracted maintenance driver on the runway. The Transportation...

2h ago

Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing
Brampton man caught with over 50 kg of cocaine at Ontario border crossing

A man from Brampton is facing drug-related charges after he allegedly attempted to transport over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine through Ontario's Blue Water Bridge port of entry. In a joint news...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.
1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.
3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

More Videos