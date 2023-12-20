Texas begins flying migrants from US-Mexico border to Chicago, with 1st plane carrying 120 people

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 6:03 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 6:13 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas began flying migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to Chicago on Wednesday, a week after the city took a tougher stance on the buses that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending north since last year.

The first flight of 120 migrants arrived in the afternoon, according to Abbott’s office.

The governor directed state officials to begin busing migrants to Democratic-led cities starting in April 2022. Over 80,000 migrants have since been relocated through the effort as part of the governor’s multi-pronged border security mission, known as Operation Lone Star, including 23,000 to Chicago.

Chicago’s city council voted last week to toughen penalties on bus operators that don’t unload passengers at a designated arrival location or fill out city paperwork. The city has said operators began trying to drop people off in neighboring cities to avoid penalties including fines, towing or impoundment.

Concerns have arisen about the living conditions and medical care provided for asylum-seekers arriving in Chicago, spotlighted by the death last weekend of a 5-year-old boy living at a temporary shelter for migrants.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the flights.

Abbot spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement that the decision to start sending migrants there by plane was made because Johnson is not living up to Chicago’s “Welcoming City” ordinance and “targeting migrant buses from Texas.”

“Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue taking historic action to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis,” Mahaleris said.

Abbott’s multibillion-dollar border effort has also included stringing razor wire along the frontier, installing buoy barriers in the Rio Grande and deploying more officers.

Earlier this week, Abbott signed a measure allowing police to arrest migrants who cross the U.S. border illegally and authorizing local judges to order them out of the country.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

8m ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

1h ago

Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse
Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse

As the city pleads for more funding from the federal government for its struggling shelter system, Black-led faith groups that have kept countless refugees off Toronto's streets are also squeezed,...

1h ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

30m ago

