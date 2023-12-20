Toyota recalling nearly 100,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag safety issue

black toyota car steering wheel
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday, Dec. 20, that it is recalling 1 million vehicles (nearly 100,000 in Canada) over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 20, 2023 5:32 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 5:35 pm.

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2020 and 2022 model-year Toyota and Lexus vehicles, affecting nearly 100,000 cars in Canada.

The vehicles being recalled have what Toyota referred to as Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit and impacting the airbag function.

Toyota says the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury.

The models slated to be recalled include the Toyota Avalon and Avalon Hybrid (2020 and 2021), Camry and Camry Hybrid (2020-2022), Corolla (2020 and 2021), Highland and Highlander Hybrid (2020 and 2021), RAV 4 and RAV 4 Hybrid (2020 and 2021), and the Sienna Hybrid (2021).

The Lexus models include the ES250 (2021), ES300H (2020-2022), ES350 (2020 and 2021), RX350 (2020 and 2021), and the RX450H (2020 and 2021).

Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and, if necessary, replace them at no cost to owners.

Toyota said it will notify affected owners about this issue by the middle of Feb. 2024.

