Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action won’t be done until 2081: report

The grand entry takes place during the South Island powwow on National Truth and Reconciliation Day at Royal Athletic Park hosted by the Songhees Nation in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, September 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 20, 2023 12:08 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 12:54 pm.

A new report from the Yellowhead Institute says Canada won’t complete all 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action until 2081.

The institute found that no calls to action were completed over the course of 2023.

Only 13 of the 94 recommendations from the commission, which documented the history and effects of the residential schools system, have been completed since 2015.

Yellowhead says the era of reconciliation has become largely stagnant in Canada, and this progress report will be its last.

The group says it’s unclear how best to compel the Canada’s federal government to complete the calls to action, saying Ottawa has proven to be an unwilling partner.

The report released today says there are five main challenges to reconciliation: paternalism, structural anti-Indigenous discrimination, reconciliation as exploitation or performance, insufficient resources and the economic interests and apathy of non-Indigenous people

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

