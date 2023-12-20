Woman, 72, uses shovel to chase naked intruder from her Vancouver home, police say

Police say a 72-year-old woman used a shovel to chase a combative and naked man from her Vancouver home on Tuesday night. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 20, 2023 5:48 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 5:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — Police say a 72-year-old woman used a shovel to chase a combative and naked man from her Vancouver home on Tuesday night.

Vancouver police say in a statement the man entered the home by smashing a window with a pointed metal rod.

They say the woman, who lives alone in the home, got out of bed, grabbed a shovel and chased the man from her house as he swung the rod at her.

Police say the woman then cornered the suspect in his vehicle until police arrived.

They say neighbours called 911 and officers responded to the scene.

Police say the man has been charged and remains in custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

8m ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

1h ago

Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse
Toronto churches housing refugees on verge of financial collapse

As the city pleads for more funding from the federal government for its struggling shelter system, Black-led faith groups that have kept countless refugees off Toronto's streets are also squeezed,...

1h ago

New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024
New Ontario Liberal leader Crombie looks ahead to 2024

New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has a big year ahead as she wraps up her time as mayor of Mississauga on Jan. 12. CityNews reporter Richard Southern spoke one-on-one with Crombie at Queen's...

31m ago

