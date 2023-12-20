You can use your home or car as collateral to get a credit card. Should you?

By Jae Bratton Of Nerdwallet, The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2023 7:01 am.

Last Updated December 20, 2023 7:12 am.

Secured credit cards are a credit-building solution for people with bad or limited credit. Approval for a secured credit card is largely based on one’s ability to put up the cash deposit, usually $200-$300, which becomes the card’s credit limit.

But a deposit requirement can present financial hardship. Cardholders get the full deposit back when they close the account or upgrade to another card from the same issuer, but not everyone can afford to tie up cash indefinitely.

Some financial technology companies are offering solutions for limited liquidity: asset-secured cards. Credit limits on these cards are backed by collateral like fine jewelry, a car or home equity. As such, credit lines on asset-secured cards can be higher, and interest rates may be lower, compared with a traditional secured card.

As asset-secured cards have solved one problem, they’ve created a few more. Some of these cards require cardholders to send away their collateral items or car title. A bigger credit line means more spending power but could also lead to bigger debt. Plus, defaulting on these cards could result in the loss of something essential to one’s livelihood.

Brian Riley, director of credit advisory services and co-head of payments at Javelin Strategy & Research asks, “Do you really want to put everything at risk in a credit card?”

For the right person, the benefits of asset-secured cards could outweigh the risks. But they’re not for everyone. “These products aren’t necessarily bad, but enter into them with eyes wide open,” Riley says.

LOWER INTEREST RATES

Credit card interest rates have risen as the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate to fight inflation. As of August 2023, the average interest rate on interest-accruing cards was 22.77%. This financial environment gives some asset-secured cards instant appeal.

“The advantage of these products is the lower interest rate,” says Jessica Duncan, assistant vice president of research and insights at Competiscan, a market research company. “If they’re putting a balance on the card, it’s revolving at 8% rather than 26%.” For example, the card from fintech Aven that’s backed by home equity has interest rates as low as 7.99%.

If you’re carrying a credit card balance from month to month, a single-digit interest rate can make debt payoff more manageable. But if you pay your bill in full each month, the card’s annual percentage rate doesn’t matter since you’ll never be charged interest.

HIGHER CREDIT LIMIT OR HIGHER CREDIT SCORE?

With asset-secured credit cards, the collateral item’s value determines the credit limit. For people who own something valuable but don’t have a high credit score, these cards could unlock credit lines typically reserved for those with good to excellent credit. James Savoldelli, founder and CEO of Pesto, the fintech behind the card secured by items like jewelry, says that cardholders have put up collateral worth $20,000.

For some, a big credit line is a lifeline that covers expenses when cash runs dry. But for others, it can be a debt trap. Traditional secured cards mitigate the risk of overspending by imposing credit limits, often at a few thousand dollars. That’s by design: Cards secured by small cash deposits aren’t financing tools; they’re meant to help people build credit through responsible use.

That goal seems secondary when it comes to some asset-secured cards. Pesto says it wants to give you fast access to credit; Yendo, the company behind the card secured by a vehicle, says it’s helping “people (who) need extra money to make ends meet.”

Plus, a bigger credit line won’t, on its own, lift one’s credit score. Accounts that have revolving balances and near-maxed out credit lines can drag scores down. Since some of these asset-secured cards report to at least one of the three major credit bureaus, that type of credit activity will be captured on a credit report.

Any credit card can help consumers improve their credit, but it may be harder to do with an asset-secured card.

COLLATERAL LOSS

Credit card defaults are serious matters that can result in damaged credit, among other consequences, but defaulting on an asset-secured card may have worse outcomes.

Depending on the collateral backing the card, cardholders could lose their car or home due to default. Jordan Miller, CEO and co-founder of Yendo, and Savoldelli both say that their companies want to help cardholders avoid default and have procedures in place to assist those in danger of doing so. Still, defaults are bound to happen. “(The economy) is so volatile now,” Riley says. “If unemployment goes to 10%, it’ll affect a lot of people’s ability to repay.”

Asset-secured cards are a better gateway to credit and low interest rates than options from a pawnshop or car title loan, which also require collateral. It’s also true that unequal access to credit is a problem in the U.S. Whether the answer to that problem is asset-secured cards is for consumers to decide.

“You have to question the why, you have to question the alternatives. There are plenty of alternatives that would forestall you from putting your house or Rolex up as collateral,” Riley says.

________________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Jae Bratton is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: jbratton@nerdwallet.com.

RELATED LINK:

NerdWallet: I Defaulted on My Credit Card — Now What? https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-default-credit-card

Jae Bratton Of Nerdwallet, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

2h ago

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

11h ago

Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from...

11h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

14h ago

Top Stories

Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police
Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp...

2h ago

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant back behind bars after being arrested in Hamilton

One of the more conspicuous fugitives in recent memory is back behind bars. Michael Stamatakos, who gained a measure of viral notoriety for his distinctive facial tattoos, has been arrested by Hamilton...

11h ago

Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court
Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state's Supreme Court

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from...

11h ago

Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres
Advocates urge Toronto to adjust criteria to open up warming centres

Advocates for those unhoused in Toronto are concerned after warming centres remained closed on Monday night as the temperature threshold of -5 C was not reached, despite the wind chill being below that. The...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when
Plan to phase out gas-powered cars in Canada outlined, here's how and when

As Tina Yazdani says, the federal government plans to phase out gas-powered cars by 2025.

17h ago

1:00
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured
Fatal crash between school bus and SUV leaves 2 dead, others injured

Momin Qureshi has more from the scary scene in Caledon that's leaving many unsettled.

17h ago

3:43
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season
Tips for a smooth flight this holiday travel season

Toronto Pearson Airport is expecting a 10% increase of travellers over the holidays. Brandon Rowe reports from the airport with some tips on how to make your trip a smooth one.

15h ago

2:20
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season
GTA braces for first major snowfall of season

The GTA is gearing up for its first real taste of winter weather. Find out how much snow is expected to fall in our seven-day forecast.

4:06
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?
What are the best Christmas movies of all time?

Tis the season to make lists -- including the most popular baby names of the year, and the best Christmas movies ever.

20h ago

More Videos