A train in Slovenia hits maintenance workers on the tracks. 2 were killed and 4 others were injured

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 4:54 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 4:56 am.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A passenger train on Wednesday struck a group of maintenance workers on the tracks, killing two of them and injuring four others, police said.

The collision happened near the southwestern town of Postojna at around 9 a.m., the official STA news agency said.

The report says the injured workers were seriously hurt. No other details were immediately available.

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

7h ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

7h ago

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

6h ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

12h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

11h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

11h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

12h ago

1:48
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

13h ago

6:44
The struggle to shelter refugee claimants in Toronto
The struggle to shelter refugee claimants in Toronto

Black-led organizations, and churches have been stepping up to house refugee claimants who have been sleeping on Toronto streets. Eddie Jjumba, director of Dominion House of Hope, speaks with Faiza Amin on the deep need for more supports.

16h ago

