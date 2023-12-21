A voter pushed Nikki Haley to call Donald Trump a ‘grave danger’ to the US. Here’s how she responded

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa, Iowa, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

By Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 6:11 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 6:42 pm.

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley stopped short Thursday of answering one Iowa voter’s question the way he’d hoped.

Asked by 44-year-old Jacob Schunk to label Donald Trump a “grave danger to our country,” Haley ticked through criticisms of the former president ranging from foreign policy to government spending. And then the former United Nations ambassador addressed the challenge that she and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, her closest rival for second place behind Trump, are facing just weeks before primary voting begins.

“The problem is, what I have faced is anti-Trumpers don’t think I hate him enough. Pro-Trumpers don’t think I love him enough,” Haley told Schunk at a town hall in eastern Iowa.

Haley’s comment reflects one of the central challenges facing her campaign as she tries to win over those who still admire the former president without alienating them. It’s a balancing act that will likely intensify in final weeks ahead of the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, where a stronger-than expected showing could give Haley a boost heading into the New Hampshire, where she has gained support and appears right now to be the best-positioned Trump alternative.

Her chief rival to become Trump’s leading foil, DeSantis, is facing a similarly challenging dynamic as he steps up criticism of the former president while criticizing the litany of court cases that could remove him from the ballot in some states. On Wednesday, DeSantis attacked the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump was ineligible for the ballot under to the U.S. Constitution, suggesting the court was trying to boost Trump and help Democrats who want to run against him.

Speaking with the Christian Broadcasting Network on Thursday, DeSantis argued that the criminal indictments had made it harder to run against Trump by “distorting the primary.”

“I would say if I could have one thing change, I wish Trump hadn’t been indicted on any of this stuff,” he said. “It’s just crowded out, I think, so much other stuff, and it’s sucked out a lot of oxygen.”

Trump and his campaign team have mostly tried to tear down DeSantis but are devoting new attention to Haley in recent days. Allies of both Trump and DeSantis have aired ads in which she is accused of reversing her position to not raise South Carolina’s gas tax when she served as governor.

The ads left out that Haley said she would only sign the 2015 measure to raise the gas tax if lawmakers agreed to cut state income taxes. The plan ultimately died.

“I’m getting it from all angles,” she said. “And I get it. That means we’re surging.”

Haley addressed an audience of about 100 people on Thursday as she wrapped up a four-day campaign trip through small Iowa cities. Haley didn’t cite the indictments against Trump but suggested as she often does that his leadership is too chaotic given the threats the U.S. faces.

Schunk said afterward that he is leaning toward supporting her even if she didn’t say exactly what he wanted.

“She was 95% there,” Schunk said after the event. “I think there’s some strategy there in terms of she’s not quite saying Donald Trump is a danger to the country. I think she thinks it. But she’s not willing to say it.”

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

19m ago

Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

A Toronto man is facing three dozen charges after leading police on a crash-filled escape run in a stolen U-Haul truck through the east end of the GTA on Wednesday. Toronto police say they were in the...

28m ago

Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS
Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

A Toronto police officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2022 is facing a similar offence and has been suspended with pay once again. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Dec. 20, 2023,...

2h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Top Stories

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

19m ago

Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

A Toronto man is facing three dozen charges after leading police on a crash-filled escape run in a stolen U-Haul truck through the east end of the GTA on Wednesday. Toronto police say they were in the...

28m ago

Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS
Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

A Toronto police officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2022 is facing a similar offence and has been suspended with pay once again. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Dec. 20, 2023,...

2h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Suspects wanted after smash-and-grab at Scarborough jewelry store
Suspects wanted after smash-and-grab at Scarborough jewelry store

Responding officers and security guards were hit with pepper spray while attending to calls for a robbery in progress. No one was seriously injured. Carl Hanskte reports.

7h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

19h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

More Videos