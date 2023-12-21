As Quebec teachers strike drags on, fears rise about children’s welfare

Striking teachers with the FAE union march through the streets to press their contract demands Tuesday, December 12, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 21, 2023 2:23 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 2:26 pm.

MONTREAL — A four-week Quebec teachers strike that has shut schools across the province is spurring concern for students’ education and development.

Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement, which represents about 66,000 teachers, has been on unlimited general strike since Nov. 23.

Students at those schools face several more weeks without classes as the holiday vacation approaches with the union and Quebec government still unable to reach a deal.

Mélanie Laviolette, president of a group representing Quebec parents, worries the long absence will compound literacy and socialization challenges already aggravated by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Gilles Julien, co-founder of an organization that advocates for vulnerable kids, fears the successive interruptions in learning over the last few years could permanently damage some children’s development.

Julien says school closures are also preventing officials from seeing signs of abuse in children and alerting child welfare services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

