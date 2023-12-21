Authorities return restored golden crosses to the domes of Kyiv’s St Sophia Cathedral

Ihor Kuzmenko, left, and Yuriy Maliuh altitude workers install a restored cross on a dome of Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the gold-domed St. Sophia Cathedral, located in the heart of Kyiv, was built in the 11th century and designed to rival the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. The monument to Byzantine art contains the biggest collection of mosaics and frescoes from that period, and is surrounded by monastic buildings dating back to the 17th century. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 11:23 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 11:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Workers using cranes on Thursday installed two more restored crosses on top of the domes of Kyiv’s 11th-century St. Sophia Cathedral as part of ongoing repair work at the landmark site.

The seven golden crosses atop the iconic cathedral’s seven domes had become corroded. Officials said they required urgent attention.

The final cross, on the cathedral’s main golden dome, is due to be removed next week. It is expected to be put back in May.

The cathedral, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, is in the heart of Kyiv. It has not sustained any major damage from the bombing of the Ukrainian capital by Russia since its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 2022, but it has occasionally been struck by debris from explosions.

In September, the U.N.’s World Heritage Committee placed the cathedral on a list of sites it considers to be in danger.

The cathedral was built to rival the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. The monument to Byzantine art contains the biggest collection of mosaics and frescoes from that period. It is surrounded by monastic buildings dating back to the 17th century.

It is one of Kyiv’s main tourist sites.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

