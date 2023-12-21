B.C. woman faces multiple charges for under-18 sex trafficking, say Langley RCMP

LANGLEY, B.C. — Police in British Columbia say a woman faces more than a dozen charges related to an alleged human trafficking scheme involving sexual exploitation of people under 18.

Langley RCMP say Jennifer Lynn Stephens faces 14 criminal charges for her alleged role in a human trafficking and pimping operation, including forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and benefiting and advertising sexual services.

Police say they were called to a gas station in Langley in early March 2023 where they found a “distressed adult female,” and an investigation led them to a hotel nearby before Stephens was first charged with assault.

They say she failed to appear in court in July, leading to a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest.

Police say they arrested Stephens on Dec. 7 after a complex investigation involving multiple agencies including Surrey RCMP, Vancouver police, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Insp. Erica Moir with Langley RCMP says charges of human trafficking are rarely laid in Canada because of the “often-hidden nature” of the operations, and Stephens’ case allegedly involved victims “trafficked for sexual exploitation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press