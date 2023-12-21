Victims identified in Caledon triple shooting, 1 recovering in hospital

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified two victims who were fatally shot in Caledon last month as authorities continue to search for multiple suspects.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road, east of Airport Road, around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 for reports of a shooting.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition. One person later died from their injuries, while the third victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

On Thursday, OPP identified the two victims as 57-year-old Jagtar Sidhu and 57-year-old Harbhajan Sidhu, both of Caledon.

Investigators said it is believed that multiple individuals were involved in the shooting.

Investigators believe multiple suspects were involved in the shooting incident. One was last seen entering a black pick-up truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road. Photo: OPP.

One was last seen entering a black pick-up truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road.

Investigators now believe the truck was later involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road in Caledon. Police have shared images of the suspect vehicle.

Based on information from the Town of Caledon released earlier this year, it lists the address where the shooting occurred as a property involved in an illegal trucking company.

OPP said residents in the area will continue to see an increased police presence. No suspect information has been released.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews