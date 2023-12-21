Victims identified in Caledon triple shooting, 1 recovering in hospital

Caledon shooting
Ontario Provincial Police investigating a triple shooting at a home on Mayfield Road in Caledon, Ont. that took the life of a man. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 21, 2023 2:30 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified two victims who were fatally shot in Caledon last month as authorities continue to search for multiple suspects.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Mayfield Road, east of Airport Road, around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 for reports of a shooting.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition. One person later died from their injuries, while the third victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

On Thursday, OPP identified the two victims as 57-year-old Jagtar Sidhu and 57-year-old Harbhajan Sidhu, both of Caledon.

Investigators said it is believed that multiple individuals were involved in the shooting.

Caledon shooting
Investigators believe multiple suspects were involved in the shooting incident. One was last seen entering a black pick-up truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road. Photo: OPP.

One was last seen entering a black pick-up truck, which then travelled westbound on Mayfield Road.

Investigators now believe the truck was later involved in a vehicle fire on Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road in Caledon. Police have shared images of the suspect vehicle.

Based on information from the Town of Caledon released earlier this year, it lists the address where the shooting occurred as a property involved in an illegal trucking company.

OPP said residents in the area will continue to see an increased police presence. No suspect information has been released.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

3h ago

5 suspects arrested in stolen vehicle, gun seized: Peel police
5 suspects arrested in stolen vehicle, gun seized: Peel police

Peel Regional Police officers conducting an auto theft enforcement in Brampton say they spotted a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, arresting five occupants and seizing a gun. Officers identified and located...

47m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

39m ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

39m ago

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

3h ago

5 suspects arrested in stolen vehicle, gun seized: Peel police
5 suspects arrested in stolen vehicle, gun seized: Peel police

Peel Regional Police officers conducting an auto theft enforcement in Brampton say they spotted a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, arresting five occupants and seizing a gun. Officers identified and located...

47m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

39m ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

15h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

20h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

20h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

20h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

21h ago

More Videos