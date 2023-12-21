Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 10:03 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 10:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel pump impeller used for in 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles was improperly molded. This results in low-density impellers, which “can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body” over time, regulators said, leading to an inoperative fuel pump.

If the fuel pump module doesn’t work, the car’s engine may not start or can stall while driving, the NHTSA said, increasing crash and injury risks. Honda says it has not received any crash or injury reports related to this recall to date.

The automaker said Thursday that it will replace fuel pumps for all vehicles impacted by the recall at no cost in separate phases, with the first batch of owner notification letters going out in February.

“Countermeasure replacement parts are not available in sufficient quantities for all recalled vehicles at the time of this announcement, and American Honda intends to notify vehicle owners in stages,” Honda wrote.

Dealer notification was scheduled to kick off earlier this week, according to NHTSA documents.

Drivers can confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall using the NHTSA site and/or Honda and Acura’s recall lookup platforms. The models impacted are:

1. 2018-2020 Honda Accord

2. 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

3. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 4D

4. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 2D

5. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 5D

6. 2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R

7. 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV

8. 2018-2020 Honda CR-V

9. 2020-2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

10. 2018-2019 Honda Fit

11. 2018-2020 Honda HR-V

12. 2018-2020 Acura ILX

13. 2019-2020 Honda Insight

14. 2018-2020 Acura MDX

15. 2018-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid

16. 2017-2020 Acura NSX

17. 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

18. 2019-2020 Honda Passport

19. 2018-2020 Acura RDX

20. 2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline

21. 2018-2020 Acura RLX

22. 2018-2020 Acura TLX

Earlier this week, the NHTSA and Honda also announced a recall of more than 106,000 2020-2022 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to a missing fuse on the power circuit of exterior 12-Volt battery cables. This can cause the battery cable to short circuit or overheat during a crash, regulators said.

Top Stories

Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing funding from feds
Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing funding from feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement on Thursday...

5m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

1h ago

Man wanted for allegedly harassing, following teen girl home in downtown Toronto
Man wanted for allegedly harassing, following teen girl home in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly repeatedly harassed a girl in downtown Toronto. In a release, police say a teenage girl was talking home from school near Dundas Street West and...

1h ago

Man convicted of human trafficking after woman escapes, calls 911: police
Man convicted of human trafficking after woman escapes, calls 911: police

An Ontario man was convicted and sentenced to prison time in a human trafficking case after a woman escaped her captor and contacted police in Markham, leading to a second victim being located. York...

10m ago

