Eby to target predators after talking to dad of sextortion victim Carson Cleland, 12

VICTORIA — Premier David Eby says an emotional conversation with the father of a 12-year-old British Columbia boy who killed himself after falling prey to online sextortion has prompted him to push for more protections for youth.

Eby says the New Democrat government plans changes in the new year honouring the memory of Carson Cleland of Prince George, who police said died in October after being victimized online.

The premier says he spoke with Carson’s father who told him that since their son’s death, the family has been contacted by the families of three of his classmates, who said their children were also talking online with strangers.

Eby says people from across B.C. have been contacting his office saying their children were in situations similar to Carson’s and they only found out due to publicity surrounding the boy’s death.

He says Carson’s family are facing devastating loss this holiday season but demonstrated remarkable courage by going public with their tragedy.

Eby’s remarks come in a year-end interview, in which he describes the rise of B.C.’s upstart Conservatives as “terrifying” and “awful,” bringing conspiracy theories and a potential “culture war” to the province’s politics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press