Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters.

Members of the Provincial Carjacking Task Force were assigned to investigate, and on Dec. 18, officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop in the Eva Road and The West Mall area.

Video shows the suspect vehicle fleeing and deliberately striking two unmarked police vehicles. The stolen SUV flipped on its side, leading to officers extracting two suspects from the vehicle.

An officer suffered minor injuries, while both suspects were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects linked to multiple break-and-enters

Officers launched an investigation on Dec. 3 when police responded to a call in the Thompson Avenue and Van Dusen Boulevard area just before 2:30 a.m.

It’s alleged that suspects forced their way into the victim’s home while they were sleeping, stole the victim’s car keys and fled the area in the victim’s car.

Ten days later, at approximately 3 a.m., suspects forced their way into a home in the Islington Avenue and Summitcrest Drive area.

Police said the victims were sleeping and were awoken by several loud bangs at the front door, and when they went downstairs, they were confronted by two suspects who demanded the car keys. The two suspects stole the car keys to two vehicles and fled the area.

Three days later, the same suspects are believed to have committed a break-and-enter in the Dixon Road and McArthur Street area. Police said the homeowners were sleeping and were awoken by the perpetrators. An altercation broke out, and a victim suffered minor injuries. The suspects then fled the home with the victim’s car.

One suspect was identified as 18-year-old Rashid Zulmai of Toronto. He’s facing multiple offences, including robbery with violence, two counts of break and enter to commit an indictable offence and dangerous operation of a conveyance, among other related charges.

A 16-year-old from Toronto is facing similar charges as part of the investigation. The male teenager was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the accused are before the courts on other criminal charges.