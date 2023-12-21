Honda to recall 297,000 cars in Canada due to fuel pump defect

Honda says it will recall approximately 297,000 Acura and Honda vehicles in Canada to replace their fuel pumps – a defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

This includes 2017 to 2020 models whose fuel pump impeller was improperly moulded, resulting in low-density impellers.

A Honda Canada spokesperson said the car manufacturer had not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue, noting that Canadian owners of affected vehicles will be notified of this safety recall by mail in Feb. 2024.

The automaker said Thursday that it will replace fuel pumps for all vehicles impacted by the recall at no cost in separate phases.

The recalled Acura models include the 2018-2020 ILX, 2018-2020 MDX, 2018-2020 MDX Sport Hybrid, 2017-2020 NSX, 2018-2020 RDX, 2018-2020 RLX and the 2018-2020 TLX.

Honda models being recalled

2018-2020 Accord

2017-2020 Accord Hybrid

2018-2020 Civic

2018-2020 Civic Type R

2018-2019 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid

2018-2020 CR-V

2018-2019 Fit

2018-2020 HR-V

2019-2020 Insight

2018-2020 Odyssey

2019-2020 Passport

2018-2020 Ridgeline

“Over time, the low-density impeller can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative,” a Honda Canada spokesperson wrote in a news release.

A 2018 Acura ILX. Photo: Honda Canada.

“If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.”

Honda Motor’s American arm announced it is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to the same issue.

This comes one day after Toyota said it is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2020 and 2022 model-year Toyota and Lexus vehicles, affecting nearly 100,000 cars in Canada.