Large St. Louis-area urgent care chain to pay $9.1 million settlement over false claims allegations

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 3:45 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 3:56 pm.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One of the largest urgent care chains in Missouri will pay $9.1 million to settle allegations that the company submitted false claims for medical services, including COVID-19 testing.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Thursday announced the settlement with Total Access Urgent Care, which operates more than two dozen clinics in the St. Louis area.

“This settlement will fully repay three federal health care programs for TAUC’s overbilling for COVID tests and office visits,” U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors said Total Access Urgent Care submitted false insurance claims for COVID-19 testing between April 2021 and December 2021, using improper billing codes that resulted in the company getting reimbursements at a rate that was too high.

From 2017 to 2021, TAUC was accused of falsely claiming that doctors participated in some office visits that were actually overseen by non-physician practitioners. The reimbursement rate is higher for visits involving physicians.

Total Access Urgent Care said in a statement that it “cooperated fully” with the investigation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The company said it has improved a compliance program.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

4h ago

2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York
2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a Mexican citizen earlier this month in North York. Toronto police were called to the Bayview Avenue area near Hwy. 401 on Dec....

43m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles
Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles

A female-run innovative start-up is working to turn gas-powered cars into electric vehicles out of Peterborough, marrying tradition with sustainability. ARC Motor Company was established by Sloane Paul,...

57m ago

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

4h ago

2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York
2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a Mexican citizen earlier this month in North York. Toronto police were called to the Bayview Avenue area near Hwy. 401 on Dec....

43m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles
Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles

A female-run innovative start-up is working to turn gas-powered cars into electric vehicles out of Peterborough, marrying tradition with sustainability. ARC Motor Company was established by Sloane Paul,...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

21h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

22h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

22h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

22h ago

More Videos