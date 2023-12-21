Liberals echo Hamas condemnation after militant leader hails Canada ceasefire stance

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' decision-making political bureau, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. In a video this week, Hamad thanked Canada, Australia and New Zealand for asking Israel to end its bombardment of Gaza, without mentioning that it called for Hamas to stop using Palestinians as human shields. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bilal Hussein

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 21, 2023 12:58 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberals are stressing that Hamas needs to surrender to Israel, after the militant group praised Ottawa for calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the group can no longer have a role in governing Gaza or in creating a Palestinian state living in peace alongside Israel.

This week, Hamas released a video message from one of its top officials, Ghazi Hamad, who thanked Canada, Australia and New Zealand for a statement that called on Israel to end its bombardment of Gaza.

Hamad did not mention that the statement also demanded that his group surrender, release all hostages and stop using Palestinians as human shields.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the video is the result of a “failure to hold Hamas accountable,” and notes that Ottawa deems the group to be a terrorist organization.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly released a statement late Wednesday on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that the three-country statement had condemned Hamas’s brazen attack on Israel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

1h ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

updated

58m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

5h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

1h ago

