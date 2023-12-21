Maryland prison contraband scheme ends with 15 guilty pleas

FILE - Anthony Brown, Attorney General of Maryland, listens to a question during an interview at the State Attorneys General Association meetings , Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Boston. Brown announced this week that fifteen people have pleaded guilty for their roles in a prison contraband scheme in Maryland that included the use of drones to smuggle drugs, cellphones and other items into a state prison. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 12:54 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 12:56 pm.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people have pleaded guilty for their roles in a prison contraband scheme in Maryland that included the use of drones to smuggle drugs, cellphones and other items into a state prison, the state’s attorney general announced.

The guilty pleas came seven months after Attorney General Anthony Brown first announced that a correctional officer and civilians had been indicted on charges that they assisted inmates in illegal activity at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, Maryland.

“Safety is as important in our correctional institutions as it is to the public in our neighborhoods and communities,” Brown said in a news release this week. “This meticulous investigation and subsequent convictions send a clear message that we will not tolerate crime or corruption within our correctional facilities that disrupts the goals of rehabilitation.”

An investigation began in April 2022, after authorities recovered drugs and other contraband that had been smuggled into the prison after an inmate returned to the facility from a hospital visit.

The AG’s investigative team “uncovered a complex web of conspiracies operating to smuggle drugs and other contraband into RCI by way of an employee, drones, and outside civilians who were recruited over social media,” according to the news release.

Last month, Brown announced additional charges against one of the RCI inmates, Jose Miguel Tapia. Tapia created a fake court commitment document and impersonated a representative from a state’s attorney’s office in an attempt to secure his unlawful early release from prison, the attorney general said.

The forged document, imprinted with the seal of the clerk of the circuit court, purported to award Tapia 449 days of credit for time served against his sentence in an effort to get him an early release, Brown said.

From his prison cell, Tapia electronically faxed the fake order to the clerk of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City and, assuming the identity of a representative from the state’s attorney’s office, called the clerk’s office to request that it be processed, according to the news release.

The clerk’s office recognized that the commitment was forged, the attorney general’s office said. Tapia was sentenced to 14 additional years.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

1h ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

updated

56m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

4h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

1h ago

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

1h ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

updated

56m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

4h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

13h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

18h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

19h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

19h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

19h ago

More Videos