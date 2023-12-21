Ohio gives historical status to building that once housed internet service pioneer CompuServe

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 12:49 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 12:56 pm.

A Central Ohio building that once served as the global headquarters for CompuServe has been recognized with historic marker status by the state.

At its height in the 1990’s, the pioneering tech company — one of the first to offer commercial internet services — was known by the public for online forums that offered news, message boards and data file transfers. The firm also introduced the GIF image format back in 1987.

“This may be the first historical marker about the internet. Most history is not recognized and celebrated in your lifetime, but this is and its really special,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted at a dedication event featuring state officials and former CompuServe CEO Jeff Wilkins. “Today we have a vibrant, growing tech economy in the state of Ohio. And it began right here.”

The company opened its headquarters in 1973 and, according to records housed at the Columbus Metropolitan Library, closed the location in the summer of 2006. Ohio’s historical markers program, started in the 1953, commemorates unique sites that shape state history.

Wilkins, who co-founded CompuServe in 1969, also attempted settle a classic internet argument over the pronunciation of the GIF image format at the dedication. He recalled a story about how Steve Wilhite, the engineer who helped create the format, once held up a sign at an awards ceremony read: “It’s pronounced JIF.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

1h ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

updated

58m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

5h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

1h ago

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

1h ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

updated

58m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

5h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

13h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

18h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

19h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

19h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

19h ago

More Videos